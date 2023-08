The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at an automotive shop at Dolores Avenue and Culebra Road on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a West Side business.

The fire broke out at around 6:40 p.m. Sunday at an automotive shop at Dolores Avenue and Culebra Road.

Joe Arrington, a spokesperson with SAFD, said the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation, Arrington said.

