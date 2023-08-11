Authorities identify woman who died during pursuit with SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have identified a woman who died during a pursuit with police on Saturday night.

Bianca Marie Sanchez, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene at around 11:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of NW Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to San Antonio police, patrol officers attempted to do a traffic stop, but the driver, identified as Sanchez, did not stop and kept slowly driving through neighborhoods.

Officers turned off their emergency lights and followed the car as it went on the access road on Interstate 10 and into the eastbound access road of NW Loop 410.

The driver then approached an exit ramp, turned left into the eastbound lanes of the highway, and nearly stopped in the far right lane.

Officers continued to follow the car without emergency lights when the vehicle made a left turn across lanes of traffic and was struck by a pickup truck.

Police said the driver’s side of the car was heavily damaged, along with the rear door areas.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene, pried the driver’s door open, and attempted CPR.

The investigation is ongoing.