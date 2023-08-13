You’ll soon be able to buy boozy Dunkin’ iced coffees, iced teas in Texas

File - The Dunkin' logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Dunkin’ is adding a boozy new twist to some of its signature iced tea and iced coffee beverages.

The new drinks, called Dunkin’ Spiked, come in a multitude of flavors and are malt beverages that contain 5% alcohol in each can.

For the Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas, the flavors include slightly sweet iced tea, half & half iced tea, strawberry dragonfruit iced tea and mango pineapple iced tea, according to its website.

The spiked teas are already shipping out nationwide, but an official date hasn’t been announced when they’ll be available, or more specifically, in Texas.

If you’re wanting to get your hands on the Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

The spiked iced coffees come in these flavors: original iced coffee, caramel iced coffee, mocha iced coffee and vanilla iced coffee. Unfortunately, these drinks won’t be available until September, according to Dunkin’.

All of the Dunkin’ Spiked drinks will first launch in Connecticut, Delaware, Texas, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. However, more states will be added to this list in 2024.

And yes, all of the beverages do contain some level of caffeine.

To learn more about the flavors or when they’ll be available in your area, visit Dunkin’s website here.

More on KSAT: