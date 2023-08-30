Mobile flight simulator brings education, opportunity at several locations in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Over the summer, the San Antonio community has gotten a hands-on flight experience with the San Antonio Airport System’s (SAAS) mobile flight simulator — giving children the unique opportunity to experience flying a plane.

Last month, the flight simulator visited teenagers at the Ella Austin Community Center on the East Side.

Teenagers spent time learning how to take off, fly and land a plane through the simulator.

The simulator visited Stinson Air Field earlier this month, where Commemorative Air Force cadets practiced their piloting skills.

Eric Warner, SAAS Aviation Equity Initiative Manager, said the simulator offers an introductory hands-on aviation experience to historically disadvantaged youth.

“The whole idea is to inspire kids to aim high and to see the many career pathways that exist in the aviation industry,” Warner said. “There are so many local nonprofits that are actively focusing on STEM and many organizations students can join to learn more about how to become a pilot or even to apply for a flight school program.”

One local student’s journey is an example of the initiative’s success.

Mariana Lozano, 19, was one of nine students nationwide chosen to receive a $36,000 pilot school scholarship to attend the Tuskeegee NEXT Summer Flight training program in Chicago over the summer.

Lozano was the first student from San Antonio ever selected.

At the end of the program, she earned her private pilot license and her commercial drone pilot certification.

“People like Mariana are proof to anyone who steps inside the flight simulator trailer that their dreams can come true,” Warner said. “We have her picture on display to show other kids that they can find a path to becoming a pilot like she did. This simulator experience is just the start to a fun, exciting and attainable future.”

The mobile flight simulator will next be at JBSA-Kelly Field on Sept. 21.

For more information on the event, you can visit JBSA’s website.

The mobile flight simulator will also be present at a Girls in Aviation Day event at Stinson on Sept. 23.

To learn more or register, please visit Women in Aviation’s website.