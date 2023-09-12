Man accused of running puppy mill wanted for animal cruelty

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of running a puppy mill with dozens of animals is now wanted for animal cruelty.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says 79-year-old Peyton Leon Wyrick was responsible for the 80 animals seized last month.

At the time, Sheriff Javier Salazar said several of the animals found at a home off Kinney Road near I-35 were dead or about to give birth.

BCSO said Monday it believes Wyrick has left the state.

You’re asked to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000 if you have any information on his whereabouts.