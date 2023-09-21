Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder of San Antonio elementary school teacher in 2020

David Gustavo Donjuan, 29, was sentenced in the fatal shooting of Ambrett Seabron, 33.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been sentenced for shooting and killing a San Antonio Independent School District elementary teacher in February 2020.

David Gustavo Donjuan, 29, was handed a 25-year prison sentence on Wednesday in the 379th District Court.

He was charged with murder and aggravated assault with the deadly weapon in the Feb. 1, 2020, shooting that left Ambrett “Amy” Seabron, 33, dead and a man injured.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Donjuan shot Seabron and the man at the Parc at Wall Street Apartments in the 11700 block of Wall Street, as the man opened the door to the apartment.

Seabron was pronounced dead at the scene and the male victim was critically wounded.

The affidavit states that Donjuan’s vehicle was seen on surveillance video entering and leaving the complex.

A license plate check found that the suspect vehicle traveled to Mexico two days later, police said. At the time, police contacted Border Patrol and agents obtained a photo of the car, which matched the one seen on surveillance the night of the slaying.

According to the affidavit, some of the car’s “distinguishing features” had been removed.

Cellphone records also put Donjuan at the apartment on the night of the slaying, police said.

He was arrested on Feb. 12, 2020, after police located him on the Northeast Side, and he was indicted in May of that year.

Police said Seabron and Donjuan knew each other and had been in communication days before the shooting.

Seabron was a teacher at Cameron Elementary School and had been with SAISD for 12 years.