Volunteers help feed asylum-seekers passing through Alamo City

Local family hands out snacks, sodas to those outside Migrant Resource Center

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Food Bank volunteers dedicate their mornings daily to help prepare meals for migrants who have made their way from the border and are headed to other destinations.

Helping to feed the hungry is a labor of love for coordinator Mendy Escamilla, director of Volunteer Services at the San Antonio Food Bank, not just for those at the Migrant Resource Center but anyone in need.

“We have this amazing kitchen where we’re able to produce a large amount of meals in a quick turnaround,” she said.

Between 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. the kitchen is buzzing with hundreds of volunteers. Lately, they’ve been busier than usual.

“Normally, we will produce about 3,400 meals for the migrant shelter. That number has actually doubled. So right now, we’re serving approximately 6,800 meals,” Escamilla said.

The need is great, and those on the receiving end are grateful.

Israel Chirino says they get plenty to eat inside the center, but he noticed a need for hygiene items.

Mariano Trevino and his family drove by the Migrant Resource Center earlier in the day and noticed the hungry faces. They rushed to the store to buy sodas and snacks to hand out to those like Chirino.

“We are human.” Mariano Trevino said. “We like to help.”

The City of San Antonio is asking that anyone who would like to help partner with agencies equipped to distribute the donations. It gave the following information:

“For people that would like to donate, items can be taken to the San Antonio Food Bank (5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy) and St. Stephen’s CARE Center (2127 S. Zarzamora St.). The City and Catholic Charities of San Antonio ask that the public does NOT take donations directly to the MRC. Items that are needed include non-perishable food, new clothing (with tags), hygiene items, water/Pedialyte, baby supplies, shoelaces, flip flops and travel-size hygiene items.”

