Where to get free coffee on National Coffee Day, International Coffee Day

Coffee lovers have a reason to feel perky because National Coffee Day and International Coffee Day are coming up, meaning businesses across the U.S. will offer free or discounted java.

For National Coffee Day on Friday, Sept. 29, and International Coffee Day on Sunday, Oct. 1, popular coffee spots like Dunkin’, Dutch Bros Coffee, PJ’s Coffee and more are offering free cups of hot or iced coffee, or cold brew, depending on the day.

Keep in mind that some offers are only available through the app or through the store’s rewards program.

Below, we’ve gathered the freebies and deals for the chains that operate in San Antonio — because we all deserve a free or discounted cup of joe every now and then.

Here are the places where you can celebrate coffee:

Circle K is offering one free cup of coffee, any size from Monday, Sept. 25 through Monday, Oct. 2 when ordered via the Circle K app. The offer is valid for in-store only.

Duck Donuts is giving away a medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase in-store or online on Friday, Sept. 29. Guests ordering online can use the code COFFEEDAY23 at checkout to receive the offer, delivery excluded.

Dunkin’ is giving away a medium hot or iced coffee with purchase on Friday, Sept. 29 through its Dunkin’ Rewards program. The offer is available through the Dunkin’ app.

Dutch Bros Coffee is offering an exclusive “Drink More Coffee” hat at all shops on Friday, Sept. 29. Customers who buy a hat can get any drink of their choice for free. This “Drink More Coffee” hat will only be available on that day while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme is giving away medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary, on Friday, Sept. 29. It is also offering guests a $2 original glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen. Offers are available in-shop and drive-thru at participating shops, and available to order online for pickup or delivery online or through Krispy Kreme’s mobile app.

La Madeleine is giving away a regular or large drip coffee with any purchase made online or in the app on Oct. 1. The offer is not available with delivery.

PJ’s Coffee is offering a free 12-ounce cup of hot or cold brew on Sept. 29 to anyone who places an order on the mobile app.

Scooter’s Coffee is giving away a cup of coffee of any size throughout September. The offer is valid for one cup per person, per visit, and while supplies last. Starting on Oct. 1, coffee will be available for $1 per cup.

Shipley Donuts is giving away a medium house blend, cold brew or iced coffee with any purchase on Friday, Sept. 29. Customers purchasing online can use the code COFFEE929. The offer is valid at participating locations.

