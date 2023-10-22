Woman, juvenile hospitalized after SAPD patrol unit crashed into vehicle

Woman, juvenile hospitalized after being struck by SAPD patrol unit

SAN ANTONIO – Two people, including a juvenile, were hospitalized after a San Antonio police patrol unit struck their vehicle on the city’s Southwest Side.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ray Ellison Boulevard and Five Palms Drive.

Police at the scene said the patrol cruiser struck a car with three people inside at the intersection.

EMS took the woman and juvenile to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was also taken to the hospital as a precaution, said SAPD.