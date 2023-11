A San Antonio resident claimed a winning ticket from the Cash Spectacular scratch game.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident claimed a winning lottery ticket worth $2 million from the Cash Spectacular game.

It was the third of four top prizes worth $2 million to be claimed in the game.

Cash Spectacular offers more than $245.8 million in total prizes.

The ticket was purchased at an H-E-B Food Store in Castle Hills.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.