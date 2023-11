San Antonio police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that took place on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, on Loop 1604 near Blanco Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that took place on the North Side on Wednesday night.

Police said a man was hit by a vehicle at around 9 p.m. on Loop 1604 near Blanco Road.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

Additional information about the incident is unknown at this time, and police do not have a description of the vehicle that hit him.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

