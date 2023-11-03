San Antonio police search for gunmen who killed 17-year-old as he popped fireworks on Fourth of July

Jezreal Javon Lopez, 17, was shot on July 4, 2023, at the intersection of G Street and Hampton Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old as he was popping fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Jezreal Javon Lopez, 17, was with a group of friends at the intersection of G Street and Hampton Road at 9:45 p.m. when another group opened fire, a Crime Stoppers report states.

Lopez and his friend were struck by bullets, and Lopez later died at the hospital.

At the time, police said they didn’t have any suspect information or a possible motive.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the gunmen involved.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

