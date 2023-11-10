TxDOT plans for full closures along Loop 1604 this weekend

TxDOT has announced a full closure of parts of Loop 1604 from 9 p.m. Nov. 10 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Work on the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project will continue over the weekend and it means a complete closure along a stretch of the loop from Friday night until Sunday evening.

According to TxDOT, there will be full closures along segment three of the project. The closures will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 and continue until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Drivers can expect to see closures in the following areas:

Loop 1604 westbound main lanes between the NW Military Highway exit ramp to the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp

Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes between the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to the Bitters Road entrance ramp.

I-10 westbound exit ramp to Loop 1604 eastbound

I-10 eastbound Cloverleaf exit (Southwest Cloverleaf) to Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes

The work will begin at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to wrap up at 5 p.m.

Segment three runs from I-10 to US-281, however, work is planned for a total of five segments.

Jennifer Serold, a public information officer with TxDOT, said although the closures have led to temporary delays, the benefits will be long-lasting.

“The growth in San Antonio has been exponential over the past several years, so our engineers have been looking at this area. We’re making these improvements to reduce commute times now and in the future,” she said

