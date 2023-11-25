SAPD looking for driver who struck bicyclist on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit by a vehicle while riding her bicycle on Friday night on the West Side, and the driver fled the scene.

San Antonio police said the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Bandera Road.

The woman, 50, was riding in a dimly lit area when a dark-colored vehicle struck her from behind, causing her to be thrown off the bike.

The driver did not stop to render aid. The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

When found, the driver of the vehicle will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury, police said. There is no description of the suspect vehicle.

Read also: