Man who slept through hours-long standoff outside SE side gas station charged with 2 felonies, 2 misdemeanors

SAN ANTONIO – A man who prompted a standoff outside a Southeast Side gas station on Tuesday after passing out in a stolen truck with a gun in his hand is facing a handful of charges.

Juan Ortiz Gonzalez, 27, is charged with theft of a vehicle, a state felony; felon in possession of a firearm, a 3rd-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, a class B misdemeanor.

SAPD spokesman Washington Moscoso said the man was not injured, despite sleeping through a loud SWAT situation that closed off streets in the area for about three hours.

EMS first responded to a 7-Eleven at Fair Avenue and Interstate 37 at around 6 a.m., when an employee said a man was passed out in his truck.

Paramedics said they saw the man was holding a gun. Due to the gun, EMS called the police, and SWAT officers later responded. Moscoso said the truck also had bullet holes in it.

SWAT officers surrounded the truck, yelled at him in English and Spanish over a loudspeaker, sounded off their sirens and fired off a concussion grenade.

The man did not react in any way until SWAT forced entry, got him out and woke him up, Moscoso said.

Ortiz Gonzalez is being held in the Bexar County Jail with bonds totaling more than $60,000.

Court records show Ortiz Gonzalez has a long criminal record with multiple arrests dating back to 2013.

Watch story from Dec. 12 — Neighbors wake up to commotion caused by sleeping man; SWAT team, police called: