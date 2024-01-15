KSAT Connect users share pics of icy conditions as San Antonio area receives arctic blast

SAN ANTONIO – “Frosted window panes...”

It may be past Christmas but that classic carol applied Monday morning as people across the San Antonio area woke up to icy conditions.

We’re hoping to avoid the need for “candles gleaming inside.” ERCOT issued an energy conservation appeal until 10 a.m. on Monday.

Temperatures dipped down into the teens with some freezing drizzle. You can watch KSAT’s live arctic air tracker to see temperatures drop across the region.

Multiple crashes were reported Monday morning, and people are being warned to stay off the roads, if possible. San Antonio city leaders canceled Monday’s MLK March and Celebration. Some districts that did not already have the holiday off, have announced delays and cancelations.

KSAT Connect users are posting videos and pictures of icy conditions where they are. You can upload your photos and videos to share with KSAT and KSAT viewers using KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather Authority app.

How to share photos and videos on KSAT Connect

Check out some of the icy images and videos below:

Luera 8:35p Ice has started over by Lackland 1/14/24 10 hours ago 0 San Antonio

SkyWatcher (Oscar) Another look at the icy glaze on the windshield of my car caused by the freezing drizzle. Brrrrr. Video taken at 20:57 CST. 10 hours ago 0 San Antonio