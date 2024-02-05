Man shot by SAPD is facing felony charges after firing at officers during family disturbance

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified a man who they say opened fire on officers responding to a family disturbance on Friday night.

Isaac Gutierrez, 35, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to SAPD, officers responded to a call about a family disturbance involving a firearm at around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Carranza St., near West Malone Avenue and Zarzamora Street on the Southwest Side.

When officers arrived on the scene, Gutierrez appeared in the main doorway of the home holding a firearm, SAPD said.

Officers told the man to drop the weapon and exit the home, as kids were inside. Police said the suspect instead raised the gun and fired one round at the five responding officers.

The officers then fired back at the suspect, hitting him multiple times. The woman and children inside the home were able to flee the home unharmed.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries. None of the officers or bystanders were injured.

Three of the officers who responded to the home had two years of service, one officer who has served for five years and another officer with 13 years of service, SAPD said.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.

Bexar County Jail records show Gutierrez was previously convicted of unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft, terroristic threat of a family and household, and deadly conduct with family.