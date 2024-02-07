San Antonio police officers identified in shootout with suspect during family disturbance

SAN ANTONIO – The five San Antonio police officers who exchanged gunfire with a man while responding to a family disturbance last week have been identified.

Officer Oscar Espino, Officer Luis Sone, Officer Christopher Blair, Officer Mario Aranda, and Officer Douglas Meynig were all involved, according to SAPD. Officer Sone has 13 years of service, while the other officers range between one to five years of service.

According to SAPD, the officers responded to a call about a family disturbance involving a firearm at around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Carranza St., near West Malone Avenue and Zarzamora Street on the Southwest Side.

When the officers arrived on the scene, Isaac Gutierrez, 35, appeared in the main doorway of the home holding a firearm, SAPD said.

Officers told Gutierrez to drop the weapon and exit the home, as there were kids inside. Police said Gutierrez instead raised the gun and fired one round at the five responding officers.

The officers then fired back at the suspect, hitting Gutierrez multiple times. The woman and children inside the home were able to flee the home unharmed.

Gutierrez suffered non-life-threatening injuries. None of the officers or bystanders were injured.

Gutierrez is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bexar County Jail records show Gutierrez was previously convicted of unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft, terroristic threat of a family and household, and deadly conduct with family.