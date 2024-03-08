City urges downtown visitors to ‘plan ahead’ amid construction, street closures during spring break

SAN ANTONIO – Over the next few weeks, San Antonio is expected to welcome thousands of visitors during spring break.

The weekend of March 16-17 will be “especially busy,” a city news release said due to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

As downtown streets grow in congestion, the city is urging one thing: plan ahead.

Visitors are encouraged to consider public transportation options, including ride-share, biking or walking.

Visitors should plan their parking options and provide enough time to accommodate for travel if they choose to drive.

City of San Antonio parking map (City of San Antonio)

City-owned parking garages and lots can be found here. However, the public should note that parking event rates will be in effect at most facilities through March 17.

Downtown Tuesday offers free parking on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. in city-owned parking facilities.

City Tower Sundays offers free parking at the City Tower Garage at 117 W. Commerce St. from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Of course, the city urges the public to celebrate and drive responsibly.