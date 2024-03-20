SAISD updates progress for controversial ‘rightsizing’ plan

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District is updating its progress on its controversial rightsizing plan.

Students, teachers, principals, and staff from those 15 soon-to-be-closed schools will relocate to a different campus next fall.

As of Feb. 24, 90% of the teachers impacted by rightsizing know where they’ll be teaching next year. Twenty-seven teachers are still waiting to learn where they’ll be teaching.

As for principals, only nine of the 15 affected know which school they’ll be working at this coming fall.

Altogether, 78% of the faculty and staff impacted by rightsizing know where they will work next school year.

