‘A bold restatement’: Broadway Central Market to undergo renovation

SAN ANTONIO – Broadway’s Central Market is set to undergo a significant renovation, expected to modernize and refresh the store.

The company expects to complete the work in two phases. The plans include a façade refresh, parking lot improvements and a complete interior remodel.

The grocer has operated under the Central Market moniker since 1999; before the store was first opened as an H-E-B in 1951.

In a Tuesday news release, H-E-B said that specific details are still being developed as plans still need approval by the City of Alamo Heights.

The project’s first phase, announced last year, includes updates to the parking lot and construction of a dedicated produce loading dock on the building’s first level. It is expected to begin in the spring and wrap up in late 2024.

Work on the second phase will reposition interior departments and upgrade to more energy-efficient equipment, among other things, the release said. This phase is expected to begin after the first phase’s completion, with an anticipated completion by mid-2026.

Updates to the building’s storefronts will “introduce design elements that complement the neighborhood.” During the renovation, natural lighting on windows will be utilized, and wood, metals and D’Hanis bricks will be incorporated.

“When our work is finished, the newly renovated Broadway Central Market and our friendly Partners will be well equipped to continue serving our customers with the freshest and best specialty products the world has to offer, for many years to come,” Stephen Butt, President of Shareholder Relations and Central Market Division said.

More details will come as the project develops, the release said.