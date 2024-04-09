Mayor Ron Nirenberg to give State of the City address Tuesday afternoon

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is slated to give his annual State of the City address on Tuesday afternoon.

The address will be given at an event hosted by the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at a downtown hotel.

The mayor will speak about the city’s workforce development program, affordable housing initiatives and airport expansion during the program, which starts around 11:30 a.m.

His remarks will be livestreamed in this article at around noon. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

A news release from the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce states that Nirenberg “will focus on San Antonio’s strong progress.”

