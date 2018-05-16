Man hitting car with baseball bat during altercation run over, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after being run over by a car while attempting to hit it with a baseball bat, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The incident was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 400 block of West Hermosa Drive, which is not far from San Pedro Avenue on the city's North Side.

According to police, an argument between the driver and the victim escalated right before the driver sped off, only to return a short while later. The victim began hitting the red Mercedes with a baseball bat right before being struck, police said.

The man hit was transported to University Hospital in stable condition. The driver was taken into custody on an aggravated assault charge.

Police did not say what started the altercation or give the names of any of the individuals involved.

