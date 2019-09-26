Man shot by would-be burglar on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his mid-60s was shot Thursday afternoon on the East Side following a dispute with another man who wanted to steal his pickup, police said.

Police said the victim was working on a home near the intersection of Wyoming and South Olive when he heard a noise by his pickup truck and went to investigate.

The victim encountered a man wearing a black mask, who said he was going to take the victim's truck, police said.

The two got into an altercation when the would-be burglar shot the victim in the stomach, police said.

The victim was responsive and talking to police before he was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The shooter got away.

