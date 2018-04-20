Man dead after being shot twice in Motel 6 parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after he was shot twice in the parking lot of a Motel 6 overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 740 block of Hot Wells Boulevard, which is not far from South New Braunfels Avenue on the city's Southeast Side.

According to police, not much is known about the shooting. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as 34-year-old Robert Serna. Serna was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he later died.

RELATED: Man shot in head on far West Side, suspect at large

RELATED: Man fatally shot by his mother during altercation, police say

Police did say that they are searching for three suspects who left the scene in a black sedan on Interstate 37.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.