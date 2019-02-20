Pair arrested after leading deputies on high-speed vehicle chase

SAN ANTONIO - A man and a woman have been arrested after they allegedly were caught breaking into mailboxes and then led deputies on a high-speed vehicle chase overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, the chase began at a West Side apartment complex near Marbach Road and Loop 1604 when the pair were caught stealing. That's when, deputies say, the man and the woman refused to stop for the deputies and took off in a vehicle without turning on its headlights.

Deputies said the vehicle then drove the wrong way from Loop 1604 to Highway 90 and then to Interstate 35 South, reaching speeds of over 120 mph.

The pair eventually drove off the highway and turned around on the access road, going back on the highway the correct way just before spinning out near I-10 & Pine Street, deputies said.

The unidentified man and woman were taken into custody not far from the crash scene. Their names and ages were not released. Deputies also did not disclose a list of their charges, but did say their investigation is ongoing.

