Police: Man chased by suspects in 2 vehicles, shot in driveway

SAN ANTONIO - A man has been taken to an area hospital after he was critically wounded during late-night shooting outside a home, San Antonio police said Thursday.

Police received the call for the shooting around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Mardell Street, located not far from West Avenue and Basse Road on the city's North Side.

According to police, the 47-year-old victim was shot in his driveway after two vehicles first chased him onto his property.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with wounds to both his chest and head.

Witnesses said they saw two vehicles speed off following the shooting: a pickup truck and a red two-door car.

At this time the reason the victim was chased and shot at is not currently known.

So far no arrests have been made.

