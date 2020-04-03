City of Boerne postpones general election from May to November

BOERNE, Texas – The city of Boerne has postponed the May 2020 general election for City Council District 3 due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

City officials said the general election has been postponed until Nov. 3.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation suspending certain provisions of the Texas Election Code and Texas Water Code to allow all local political subdivisions that are utilizing the May 2 uniform election date to postpone their election to the Nov. 3 uniform election date, city officials said.

The postponement does not reopen candidate filings.

City officials said the District 3 council member currently holding office will continue to exercise the same duties until the council member takes his or her oath of office following the November uniform election.

The unopposed council members for Districts 1 and 5 will take their oaths of office at the first city council meeting in May 2020, city officials said.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

