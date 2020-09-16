State lawmaker Ray Lopez recovering after mild heart attack, procedure

SAN ANTONIO – State Rep. Ray Lopez of San Antonio is recovering after undergoing a successful coronary bypass surgery Tuesday to treat symptoms of coronary artery disease, the lawmaker’s office said.

Lopez suffered a mild heart attack Sunday morning.

According to a press release, immediately following the procedure a doctor informed Lopez’s family that the surgery had gone well.

The procedure was meant to treat symptoms of coronary artery disease, a condition that runs in the representative’s family.

“We are just so happy that there were no complications and that everything went smoothly,” said Evelyn Lopez, his wife of 49 years. “Thank God, he has great doctors and we have a great support system of family and friends. Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes.”

Lopez is expected to be discharged from University Hospital in the next few days, with some additional recovery time at home. He said is eager to get back to work.

Lopez was elected in 2019 and represents House District 25, which encompasses most of San Antonio’s west and northwest sides.