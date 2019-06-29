Presidential candidate, former Mayor Julián Castro to march in SA's Pride parade

SAN ANTONIO - Presidential candidate and former Mayor Julián Castro will march in San Antonio's Pride Parade on Saturday.

Castro's campaign manager confirmed to KSAT's Steve Spriester on the return to his hometown for the Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival and Parade.

I just confirmed that Presidential Candidate and former SA Mayor @JulianCastro will be marching in the San Antonio Pride Parade tomorrow. #KSATnews — Steve Spriester (@stevespriester) June 29, 2019

His arrival comes less than 72 hours after Castro and other presidential candidates squared off in the first Democratic debate.

Happy to be back in Texas to support the @texasdemocrats following the first #DemDebates. Together, we can turn this state blue next November. pic.twitter.com/FkXzBqGv5W — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 29, 2019

