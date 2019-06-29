News

Presidential candidate, former Mayor Julián Castro to march in SA's Pride parade

Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival and Parade to start at 11 a.m. Saturday

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist, Steve Spriester - Anchor

SAN ANTONIO - Presidential candidate and former Mayor Julián Castro will march in San Antonio's Pride Parade on Saturday.

Castro's campaign manager confirmed to KSAT's Steve Spriester on the return to his hometown for the Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival and Parade.

His arrival comes less than 72 hours after Castro and other presidential candidates squared off in the first Democratic debate.

