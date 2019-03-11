Reservations now open for gorgeous Texas swimming hole

WIMBERLEY, Texas - Jacob's Well Natural Area in Wimberley is now accepting reservations for the 2019 season.

Reservations are required for swimming, which is allowed from May 1 through September 30.

Each reservation guarantees two hours of swimming at the well.

Visitors will be able to hike around the natural area without a fee, however, the parking lot may reach capacity during peak hours, at which point visitors will be turned away.

Arriving late for a scheduled swim reservation is allowed, but any time you've missed for swimming will be forfeited.

Walk-ups won't be able to swim, so make sure you reserve a time slot before driving to Jacob's Well.

Jacob's Well Natural Area is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reservation fees are $9 for adults, $5 for Hays County residents, seniors, service members, veterans, children aged 5 to 12 and free for children aged 4 and under.

For more information about Jacob's Well, or to make a reservation, click here.

Fun facts about Jacob's Well:

*From Hays County website

Jacob’s Well Natural Area is a little over 81 acres.

Jacob’s Well is an artesian spring that releases thousands of gallons of water a day.

Jacob’s Well is the second largest fully submerged cave in Texas.

The source of the water comes from the Trinity Aquifer, which makes its way from an extensive underground cave system.

The deepest part of the cavern system is 140 feet deep. The main cavern length is 4,341 feet and the secondary cavern, which branches off the main cavern, is 1,314 feet in length.

The water temperature stays a constant 68°F.

Jacob’s Well is the head waters of Cypress Creek, which flows through Blue Hole Regional Park and feeds into the Blanco River.

More than 200 Native Indian groups populated Central Texas and were collectively known as the Coahuiltecans. Three of the most prominent Indian tribes that roamed this area are the: Tonkawa, Jumano Indians, and the Comanche Indians.

