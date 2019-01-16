SAPD: Man arrested after beating his grandmother, 88

SAN ANTONIO - A 34-year-old man was taken into custody after San Antonio police said he beat his grandmother.

On Tuesday, police arrested Andrew Urban, who is facing a charge of injury to elderly causing bodily injury, which is a third-degree felony.

The woman, 88, called police Sept. 29 saying she was assaulted by her grandson, Urban, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said the woman had suffered injuries to her head, arms and chest that consisted of red marks and swelling from the assault.

According to online records, Urban has a criminal history that dates back more than a decade and includes a charge of assault in 2017.

Urban's bail has been set at $35,000.

