Video shows man breaking into Southeast Side business, police say

SAN ANTONIO - New surveillance video footage shows a Southeast Side business being burglarized multiple times.

Police believe one man is responsible for breaking into the Take Five Oil on Southeast Military Drive.

The suspect was seen on camera stealing a safe containing deposits in early September. A similar-looking suspect was seen again on Thursday morning, this time with his face covered.

Management believes he may have been involved in up to four break-ins this year.

Those with information are asked to contact police.

