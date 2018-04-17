Watch GMSA for April 17, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, April 17:

What's Trending:

Spurs battle, but can't keep pace with Warriors in Game 2 loss

The Spurs fought, battled and played better, but ultimately could not keep pace with the Warriors in the second half en route to a 116-101 Game 2 loss Monday night in Oakland.

Baboons used barrel to escape enclosure at Texas Biomedical Research Institute

The Texas Biomedical Research Institute offered an explanation about how four baboons were able to escape the facility on Saturday.

Eva Longoria honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The 'Desperate Housewives' star was handed the honor during an event on Monday.

GMSA News Headlines:

Driver facing charges after head-on crash with police cruiser

A man was taken into custody early Tuesday following a vehicle crash into a police cruiser overnight.

Procrastinators rejoice: There's still time to file taxes

If you woke up in a panic realizing that April 15 has come and gone, relax. You’ve got until Tuesday to file and pay your taxes without facing a penalty.

Motorcyclist trying to avoid car dies after being thrown from bike

A motorcyclist was killed after he was thrown off his bike during a vehicle accident late Monday night

