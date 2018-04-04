Windy weather gives firefighters problems battling two-alarm house fire

SAN ANTONIO - Windy weather gave firefighters problems battling a two-alarm house fire Wednesday on the city's Southeast Side.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. in the 3900 block of Meadowlark near Southside Lions Park.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

San Antonio fire spokesman Joe Arrington said gusty winds always pose a challenge for firefighters.

"Any kind of high-wind situation like this obviously is going to fuel the fire. It's going to provide oxygen for it (to be) able to grow to a larger fire and then blow. That's the real concern, where the fire is blown into adjoining structures in neighborhoods where homes are closer together. Luckily, they're spaced out pretty nicely than in other neighborhoods. But in some other neighborhoods, it's a concern when the fire can spread quickly."

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

Thirty minutes after the fire started, firefighters were still working to put out hot spots.

There was no immediate word on a cause or damage estimate.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.