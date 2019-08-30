Woman arrested in Florida in slaying of local karaoke singer Mr. Wonderful

SAN ANTONIO - A 33-year-old woman arrested in Florida is now being held in connection to the slaying of Mr. Wonderful, a longtime fixture on the karaoke circuit in San Antonio.

Shaniqua Wright was taken into custody Aug. 27 in the Orlando suburb of Belle Isle for assaulting a clerk at a bus station.

San Antonio police confirmed Thursday that Wright is the person of interest they have been seeking in connection to the death of 72-year-old singer Oliver London.

London, aka Mr. Wonderful, was found dead inside his home in the 7600 block of Woller Place back on June 23, the result of unidentified trauma. Police were seeking a woman seen on a doorbell camera and later in London's stolen white Chevy Malibu.

Wright was taken into custody by the Belle Isle Police Department. At this time it is unclear what charges she will face and when she will be brought back to San Antonio.

