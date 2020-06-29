As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 29

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the first pit stop of summer - 4th of July weekend is nearly here and we’re helping you get ready for that cookout. Primero Cantina at the La Cantera Resort and Spa has a new dip recipe you need to try. Street corn dip, think corn in a cup but cooked and in a bowl. It’s creamy, cheesy goodness. Need something to help you cool off during your cookout? Ice Ice baby is open and offering their original snow cones, ice creams, mangonadas and more. Their treats are over-the-top and each have a special San Antonio flair. Stop by, pick up some treats and take them home and enjoy. You will also need a good pair of shades for your cookout. We have a celebrity stylist showing you the latest trends in eye-wear and some new technology to protect your eyes. Speaking of celebrities, Hollywood has come to San Antonio. A brand new movie is out and it features the Alamo City and nearly an entire cast that class our town, home. It’s called Teenage Girl: First Wheels. If you loved the 80′s movies of John Hughes, you’ll love this movie. Plus, you might see some familiar faces in some of the scenes. If you need some other entertainment for your kiddos Coyote Peterson is offering a virtual summer camp for your animal loving little ones. And, we have an update from the Doseum, we told you last week they would be opening but things have changed. They’ve pushed back the reopening due to COVID-19, check their website for the latest updates.

Have a happy Monday and great week!