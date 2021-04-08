Dress up your cheeseboard with a fun TikTok trend

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio charcuterie expert, Bryan Gonzales of The Board Couple, show us how to make a salami rose and slice a pear to perfection. It’s Mike’s favorite thing - charcuterie!
Salami rose
What you’ll need:
- Salami (a variety, if possible)
- Champagne flute
How to make it:
Fold the salami over the rim of the champagne flute (as shown in the photo below). Turn the glass a little and add another. Keep going until you have a couple layers all the way around.
Flip the glass upside-down and place it on top of a slice of salami. This will be the base of your rose.
Hold the salami from the glass in place and lift the glass. You have a perfect salami rose!
Sliced + stacked pear
What you’ll need:
- 1 ripe pear
- Sharp kitchen knife
How to make it:
Turn the pear on its side on a cutting board. Slice it into rings from the bottom to about two-thirds of the way up. Stack the rings a little off-center from the bottom of the pear to the top. That’s it!
The Board Couple is a local business that specializes in charcuterie boards for delivery. For more information, visit their website. You can also follow them on Instagram.
More from The Board Couple:
