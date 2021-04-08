Dress up your cheeseboard with a fun TikTok trend

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio charcuterie expert, Bryan Gonzales of The Board Couple, show us how to make a salami rose and slice a pear to perfection. It’s Mike’s favorite thing - charcuterie!

Salami rose

What you’ll need:

Salami (a variety, if possible)

Champagne flute

How to make it:

Fold the salami over the rim of the champagne flute (as shown in the photo below). Turn the glass a little and add another. Keep going until you have a couple layers all the way around.

Flip the glass upside-down and place it on top of a slice of salami. This will be the base of your rose.

Hold the salami from the glass in place and lift the glass. You have a perfect salami rose!

How to make a salami rose. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sliced + stacked pear

What you’ll need:

1 ripe pear

Sharp kitchen knife

How to make it:

Turn the pear on its side on a cutting board. Slice it into rings from the bottom to about two-thirds of the way up. Stack the rings a little off-center from the bottom of the pear to the top. That’s it!

Sliced and stacked pear, perfect for charcuterie boards. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Board Couple is a local business that specializes in charcuterie boards for delivery. For more information, visit their website. You can also follow them on Instagram.

