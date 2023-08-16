As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, August 16, 2023

You are formally invited to the first-ever dog wedding in San Antonio!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s Wild Wednesday, San Antonio’s first dog wedding, we meet the Antonian High School band, Sweet Grace has a cake raffle for Hawaii and more.

What were you like on the first day of school? Send in your experience here and you might see it later on in the show.

It’s Wild Wednesday and Once in a Wild joins us to show the mobile zoo experience your classroom can enjoy!

Sweet Grace Bakery makes lovely custom cakes and they are hosting a Heart Cake Raffle to support Hawaii! The winner will be announced here on August 21.

Bonita Vida has handmade items from local artists that celebrate San Antonio culture and capture our Mexican heritage.

The first-ever legal dog wedding in San Antonio -- the SA Royals Wedding -- is happening on August 26 for CoCo and Chanel Buttles. Click here to learn more details about the free event.

We take a trip to Antonian High School to get a preview of their band that will be performing during the Friday KSAT Pigskin Classic game. Get your ticket for our second-annual event here.

El Amigo Snack is celebrating ten years of serving San Antonio this summer and they are debuting their new snack cart you can book for your next event.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.