Watch SA Live’s 2024 Battle of Flowers Parade After Party

After the Battle of Flowers Parade, stick around for the After Party at Historic Market Square!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., the party continues at Historic Market Square with Fiona, Mike, Jen & some special guests after the Battle of Flowers parade.

We want to see your Fiesta pics! Share your comments and photos here and you might see them later in the show!

It’s our SA Live Battle of Flowers After Party and KSAT’s Leigh Waldman and Mia Montgomery are joining us for wild Fiesta games you won’t want to miss!

SA Live contributor David Hurtado shows us the fun you can have at the King William Fair tomorrow. You can also stream the parade live on KSAT.com or KSAT+ starting at 9 a.m.

Tasty Aqua Frescas brings in a fun game of Spinning Surprise for our teams! Some drinks are refreshing flavors of aqua fresca drinks, but others... aren’t.

The Fiesta Pooch Parade is happening tomorrow and you can meet these royal pups for yourself at the Alamo Heights swimming pool or you can stream it live on KSAT.com.

Princess and the Monkey has another fun game -- each team has to create the Ultimate Fiesta Outfit.

Our Jen Tobias-Struski gets a special behind-the-scenes look at the Budweiser Clydesdales and how they add a nice touch to our Fiesta parades.

Samba Vida Drum & Dance Co. is the heart of Fiesta and we get a preview of their performance before the Flambeau parade. You can watch it here tomorrow.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12.