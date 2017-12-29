Where to park for SA300 New Year's Eve celebration

SAN ANTONIO - With many people flocking to downtown San Antonio not only to ring in 2018 but to also enjoy the Tricentennial New Year’s Eve celebration, parking is expected to be limited this time around.

Those who plan on attending the celebration are encouraged to take advantage of public transportation but, if needed, below is an interactive Google Map to the locations of 11 city-owned garages and parking lots for the event.

A $5 event rate at all city-owned lots and garages will be in place on Dec. 31, and parking at the Alamodome will be free of charge.

Attendees should also note two major street closures will take place starting Dec. 31 through Jan. 1.

Alamo from Cesar Chavez to Market from 6 a.m. Sunday - 7 a.m. Monday

Market from Presa to Bowie, 3 p.m. Sunday - 2 a.m. Monday

There will also be a temporary closure of a portion of the southbound access road to IH-37 near Cesar Chavez Boulevard and a portion of Cesar Chavez Boulevard between 11:30 p.m. and 12:45 a.m. for fireworks fallout.

