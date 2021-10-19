BGC Game of the Week Preview: No. 6 Boerne Champion vs. No. 5 Alamo Heights

The District 15-5A Division II match up between Boerne Champion and Alamo Heights is KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage Game of the Week for Week 9 of the high school football season.

The District 15-5A Division II match up between Boerne Champion and Alamo Heights is KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage Game of the Week for Week 9 of the high school football season.

SAN ANTONIO – The latest high-profile District 15-5A Division II match up between Boerne Champion and Alamo Heights is KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage Game of the Week for Week 9 of the high school football season.

Champion (6-1, 2-0) enters Friday night’s showdown on a two-game winning streak. After suffering their only loss of the season to El Campo on Sept. 24, the Chargers have rebounded with convincing wins over Medina Valley and Kerrville Tivy. Dual-threat quarterback Karson Kaiser headlines a dynamic offense with 1004 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 117 rushing yards and three TDs on the ground. Kaiser spreads the ball around to wide receivers Ryan Brandon (26 receptions, 519 yards, 6 TDs), Davis Pike (17 rec, 308 yds, 5 TDs) and Kannon Brooks (27 rec, 192 yds, 1 TD), while running back Alex Rodriguez leads the rushing attack 418 yards and four scores.

The Mules (7-0, 2-0) are rolling after a dominant 47-7 victory over Medina Valley. The offense runs through quarterback James Sobey and wide receiver Rett Andersen. The two have connected 21 times for 571 yards and nine touchdowns. Fellow wideout Michael Terry III has six grabs for three scores, while running back George Flesher adds balance with 80 carries for 396 yards. Alamo Heights is no stranger to close games. Four of the Mules’ wins have been decided by eight points or less.

Ad

Can Alamo Heights defeat the Chargers for the second straight season? Or will Champion hand the Mules their first loss? Both squads will battle it out on the gridiron at Orem Stadium. Kickoff on Friday night is set for 7.

MORE BIG GAME COVERAGE