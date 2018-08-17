BGC 2018 Preview: Antonian Apaches

SAN ANTONIO - The Antonian Apaches are looking to improve after a down season.

The Red, Columbia, and White finished 2017 with a record of 4-6 overall.

The Apaches have some strong key players returning and are looking to improve.

Antonian's offensive line led by Keegan Holm will help pave the way for their two running backs, Kyte McDonald and Corion Holmes.

McDonald had 539 yards rushing and six touchdowns in his 2017 season. And Holmes, son of former NFL All-Pro Priest Holmes, is looking to add to his resume.

"They've got speed," head coach Van Fuschak said. "Anytime you get McDonald loose there's a good time he score."

Senior center Trey Sitterlee says McDonald and Holmes are great, "McDonald's a fantastic player. So is Corion. I believe that they can get better and get stronger every single day and faster out here on the field."

As for Antonian's upcoming season schedule, they will face multiple 5A and 6A programs and coach knows it's important for his boys to show up.

"If our kids don't preform every week it's not going to be a good deal for us. They've got to come out and play no matter who it is. All of them are going to be good," Van Fuschak said.

The team started practicing on July 31 and has a long practice schedule ahead of them.

"I think we're going to be fine. We just have to play as a team and as a unit," Sitterlee said.

The Apaches take on John F. Kennedy on Aug. 17 at Kennedy.

