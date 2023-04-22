Texas Eats: Loaded Burgers, Wine Tours & Teriyaki

Central and South Texas – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to Poteet to try some seriously huge burgers at The Backyard Kitchen.

Next, David heads to San Pedro Ave. in San Antonio to try his hand at the hibachi at Mr. Teriyaki.

After that, David heads to Pleasanton to try some Texas BBQ and a gigantic three-meat sandwich.

Then, David heads to Alamo Springs Café, a burger shop off the beaten path in Fredericksburg.

Next, David takes a wine tour in Stonewall at Kuhlman Cellars.

He then heads to Austin to try some Egyptian-inspired Texas BBQ at KG BBQ.

David wraps things up on the north side of San Antonio for some chicken and ribs at The Cookshack.

You definitely don’t want to miss this fun-filled and delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

973 Avenue H, Poteet, TX 78065

The Backyard Kitchen (ksat12)

6824 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

1401 2nd St, Pleasanton, TX 78064

Texas Prime BBQ (ksat12)

107 Alamo Rd, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

18421 E, US-290, Stonewall, TX 78671

Kuhlman Cellars (ksat12)

3108 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

KG BBQ (ksat12)

8211 Agora Pkwy #112, Selma, TX 78154

