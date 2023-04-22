76º

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Loaded Burgers, Wine Tours & Teriyaki

Special: Join David Elder as he travels around Central and South Texas trying some of the state’s best food

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Central and South TexasYou can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to Poteet to try some seriously huge burgers at The Backyard Kitchen.

Next, David heads to San Pedro Ave. in San Antonio to try his hand at the hibachi at Mr. Teriyaki.

After that, David heads to Pleasanton to try some Texas BBQ and a gigantic three-meat sandwich.

Then, David heads to Alamo Springs Café, a burger shop off the beaten path in Fredericksburg.

Next, David takes a wine tour in Stonewall at Kuhlman Cellars.

He then heads to Austin to try some Egyptian-inspired Texas BBQ at KG BBQ.

David wraps things up on the north side of San Antonio for some chicken and ribs at The Cookshack.

You definitely don’t want to miss this fun-filled and delicious episode of Texas Eats!

👉Shiner Beer Cheese & Steak Sandwich👈

This Week’s Restaurants:

The Backyard Kitchen

973 Avenue H, Poteet, TX 78065

Mr. Teriyaki

6824 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

Texas Prime BBQ

1401 2nd St, Pleasanton, TX 78064

Alamo Springs Café

107 Alamo Rd, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Kuhlman Cellars

18421 E, US-290, Stonewall, TX 78671

KG BBQ

3108 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

The Cookshack

8211 Agora Pkwy #112, Selma, TX 78154

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

