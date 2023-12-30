64º
Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Cuban Sandwiches, Giant Burritos, & Tomahawk Steaks

Join Host David Elder for great restaurants around Central Texas

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Smoked Tomahawk Steak from Crimson Smokehouse and a barbacoa melt from Bilia Eatery (David Elder, Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

This Week’s Restaurants:

European Dumplings Cafe

2211 NW Military Hwy Suite 131b, Castle Hills, TX 78213

Piroshki from European Dumplings Café in Castle Hills (ksat12)

Texas1015 Onion Ring Recipe

Sweet Texas1015 Onion Rings (ksat12)

Bilia Eatery

1900 NW Military Hwy, Castle Hills, TX 78213

Cuban Sandwich from Bilia Eatery in Castle Hills (ksat12)

Last Place Burgers

723 N. Alamo, San Antonio, TX, United States, Texas

🔥 HOT 🔥 Burger joint in San Antonio offers delicious smash burgers served in a traditional style with pickles, mustard, ketchup, onions and cheese and with jalapeños + pickled red onions! #eldereats #sanantonio #tiktoksanantonio #sanantoniofoodie #sanantoniotx #burgers #cheeseburger #smashburger

Iguana’s Burritozilla

4205 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

🎉 NEW! 🎉 🌯 5lbs Burritozilla in San Antonio! 🤯 . 🌯: @iguanasburritozilla . Pictured: All the way from San Jose, Iguanas Burritozilla is now calling San Antonio home with a NEW brick-and-mortar coming soon off Fredericksburg Rd! The 5lbs Burritozilla is CRAZY - loaded with freshly grilled carne asada, grilled chicken, rice, pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream! This family-owned business started in 1994 and offers nachos, tacos, normal-sized burritos and loaded fries! . Follow Iguanas Burritozilla for hours of operation and updated info! #eldereats #fyp #foryou #texaseats #texas #sanantonio #restaurant #burrito #tacos #california #caliburrito #foodtruck #smallbusiness #familyowned #family #foodie #bigfood #foodchallenge

Crimson Creek Smokehouse

2250 US-290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Smoked Tomahawk Steak from Crimson Creek Smokehouse (ksat12)

Micklethwait Craft Meats

1309 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702

BBQ platter from Micklethwait Crat Meats in Austin (ksat12)

Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen

100 Commons Rd Ste 9, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Ruben sandwich from Turcotte Butchers and Delicatessen in Dripping Springs (ksat12)

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

