Texas Eats: Cuban Sandwiches, Giant Burritos, & Tomahawk Steaks

This Week’s Restaurants:
European Dumplings Cafe
2211 NW Military Hwy Suite 131b, Castle Hills, TX 78213
Texas1015 Onion Ring Recipe
Bilia Eatery
1900 NW Military Hwy, Castle Hills, TX 78213
Last Place Burgers
723 N. Alamo, San Antonio, TX, United States, Texas
@eldereats
🔥 HOT 🔥 Burger joint in San Antonio offers delicious smash burgers served in a traditional style with pickles, mustard, ketchup, onions and cheese and with jalapeños + pickled red onions! #eldereats #sanantonio #tiktoksanantonio #sanantoniofoodie #sanantoniotx #burgers #cheeseburger #smashburger♬ All My Life (feat. J. Cole) - Lil Durk
Iguana’s Burritozilla
4205 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201
@eldereats
🎉 NEW! 🎉 🌯 5lbs Burritozilla in San Antonio! 🤯 . 🌯: @iguanasburritozilla . Pictured: All the way from San Jose, Iguanas Burritozilla is now calling San Antonio home with a NEW brick-and-mortar coming soon off Fredericksburg Rd! The 5lbs Burritozilla is CRAZY - loaded with freshly grilled carne asada, grilled chicken, rice, pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream! This family-owned business started in 1994 and offers nachos, tacos, normal-sized burritos and loaded fries! . Follow Iguanas Burritozilla for hours of operation and updated info! #eldereats #fyp #foryou #texaseats #texas #sanantonio #restaurant #burrito #tacos #california #caliburrito #foodtruck #smallbusiness #familyowned #family #foodie #bigfood #foodchallenge♬ California Love - Remix - 2Pac
Crimson Creek Smokehouse
2250 US-290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
Micklethwait Craft Meats
1309 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702
Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen
100 Commons Rd Ste 9, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
