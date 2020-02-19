Vote by mail ballots deadline for March Primary fast approaching

SAN ANTONIO – Texas voters who plan to vote by mail for the March Primary must mail their applications to their county elections office before Friday.

“The application needs to arrive by February 21st. If the application is postmarked Feb. 20, but arrives Feb. 22, you will will not be able to vote by mail,” said Grace Chimene, president of the League of Women Voters of Texas.

All registered voters who are over 65, sick or disabled, out of the county on Election Day and during early voting, or in jail but otherwise eligible to vote may vote by mail, Chimene said.

You will need to print an application, fill it out, sign and mail it to the elections administrator in the county you are registered to vote.

The Primary, which will be held March 3, will determine which party candidates will face off in the General Election on Nov. 3.