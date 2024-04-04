Plenty of events happening in San Antonio this weekend! Here’s a look at the forecast

Forecast for the Valero Texas Open this weekend in San Antonio.

The work week ends on a relatively nice note in the Alamo City, but a few changes are in the forecast by the weekend.

With folks arriving in town ahead of Monday’s total eclipse and plenty of events taking place like the Valero Texas Open and the Great Texas Airshow, we wanted to give you the latest:

KEY POINTS

Nice, but breezy Friday with a warm afternoon in store, along with elevated fire danger out west

Humidity surges back in Saturday, leading to areas of patchy morning fog & drizzle

A cold front approaches Saturday night, sparking up an isolated shower or two overnight

Clearing on Sunday after the front passes through with drier air *briefly* filtering in

A quick whiplash in humidity by Monday as Gulf moisture makes a quick return, likely leading to at least some cloud clover on eclipse day

FRIDAY (Apr. 5)

Quiet, relatively nice end to the work week

After a cool morning, a warm afternoon will take shape with highs in the mid 80s

Low humidity in store with filtered sunshine as high clouds start to stream in from the west

Turning breezy with winds out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph, gusting upwards of 25 mph at times

Fire danger will be elevated as a result, especially out west and closer to the Rio Grande

Breezy winds and low humidity will make for elevated fire danger Friday, especially west & closer to the Rio Grande.

SATURDAY (Apr. 6)

Humidity quickly returns by Saturday morning, leading to areas of patchy morning fog and drizzle

A warmer morning as a result, with lows in the low 60s

Mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s

Breezy, with winds out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph, gusting upwards of 25 mph

A cold front approaches Saturday night, leading to an isolated (~ 20%) chance for a few showers/a stray storm to develop as we sleep

Forecast details for the Great Texas Airshow happening on Saturday, April 6

SUNDAY (Apr. 7)

Any isolated rain found overnight Saturday moves out by Sunday morning as the cold front moves through

Some clearing throughout the day with more sunshine returning into the afternoon

Lows in the low 60s are followed by highs in the low-to-mid 80s

Low humidity returns, but it doesn’t last long...

MONDAY (Apr. 8)

Humidity will quickly surge in by Monday morning, leading to at least some clouds on eclipse day

Translucent high clouds are likely, and the potential for low clouds in the morning is increasing. However, question marks remain when it comes to how quickly any morning clouds will break up. There is a chance that they start to break up by early afternoon, leading to at least some partial viewing of the eclipse. Something to check back on this weekend!

More details to come, but here’s the latest forecast discussion for Monday

High clouds are likely, but you can still see the eclipse through them! A few low clouds are likely, but just how many low clouds and when they move in are the remaining questions.

