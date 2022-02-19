66º

LIVE

Features

Texas Eats Season 3, Ep. 21: BBQ, Burgers and Tasty Tamales

Burgers & beers, homemade tamales and a top-rated brunch spot

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, Texas Eats show

Join KSAT’s David Elder on a trip to the Hill Country for some gigantic steaks and comfort foods.

Then, we take you to Bulverde to sample some more delicious steaks paired with a year-round rodeo venue!

Next, we venture to New Braunfels for some loaded baked potato creations. Then we’re off to San Antonio’s far North Side to check out some more steaks at a historic country store that’s now a music venue, bar and grill.

We then go east of downtown San Antonio to a diner staple serving up gigantic breakfast platters and breakfast tacos. We follow that up with, you guessed it, more savory cuts of fire grilled steaks in downtown Cibolo.

We round things out with a trip to Boerne to try some craft beers and a goat burger you have to see to believe. That, and so much more, on an all-new episode of Texas Eats!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram