Texas Eats: Beer Gardens, Chicago Hotdogs and River Views

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us from San Antonio to the Hill Country, from Austin to Houston and all in between in search of Texas’ top-rated restaurants.

On David’s first stop, he takes us to enjoy some elevated comfort food with river views at Josie’s Kitchen in Blanco. He sits down with the baker/owner Jessica Hanus and discusses the restaurant’s menu while sampling shrimp and grits and homemade pies.

Next, David heads back to San Antonio for some of the most authentic Chicago-style food in the Alamo City at Chicago Hot Dogs. David and co-owner Amado De La Torre have some laughs in the kitchen as they cook a batch of Italian beef from scratch.

After that, David takes us to The Pearl for some elevated French cuisine at Brasserie Mon Chou Chou. He sits down with Chef de Cuisine Laurent Rea and tastes the decadent table-side raclette.

David then heads to a beer garden in Spring Branch -- the Screaming Goat Yard & Tap. He hangs out with co-owner JD Scott and tries a collard green and swiss cheese melt!

Up next, David takes us to Houston for some Vietnamese fare at The Blind Goat. He talks with the chef/owner Christine Ha about her master chef title and her Vietnamese culture.

Next up, David takes us to the Hill Country for some chicken fried steaks, burgers, and ribs with beautiful Guadalupe River views at Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar.

Then, David sits down with Patrick Terry himself, the founder of Austin’s favorite burger chain, P. Terry’s.

David wraps things up with some delicious fried chicken in Southtown San Antonio at Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken.

You do not want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

Restaurants featured this week:

Josie’s Kitchen - 18 Main St, Blanco, TX 78606

Shrimp & Grits at Josie's Kitchen in Blanco (KSAT12)

Chicago Hot Dogs - 12914 Jones Maltsberger Rd #101, San Antonio, TX 78247

Italian Beef Hot Dog from Chicago Hot Dogs in San Antonio (KSAT12)

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou - 312 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou in San Antonio (KSAT12)

Screaming Goat Yard & Tap - 4 Sun Valley Dr, Spring Branch, TX 78070

Hollerin' Collard Melt from Screaming Goat Yard & Tap in Spring Branch (KSAT12)

The Blind Goat - 409 Travis St Suite 367, Houston, TX 77002

The Blind Goat in Houston (KSAT12)

Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar - 1287 Gruene Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Chicken fried steak at Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar in Gruene (KSAT12)

P. Terry’s - Multiple Locations

P. Terry's Cheeseburger (KSAT12)

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken - 812 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken (KSAT12)

