Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion

David Elder travels around Central and South Texas to some of the state’s top-rated restaurants

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg.

Next, David takes us to one of San Antonio’s newest BBQ joints, Windmill Icehouse, for some brisket and ribs.

After that, it’s up to Waco for some scratch-made biscuits at Butter My Biscuit, which doubles as a trading card shop.

David then heads to BB’s Tex Orleans, a Houston staple that now calls the Alamo City home for some awesome Cajun boils!

After that, David goes to Blanco for some comfort food classics at Chess Club Café.

Next up, it’s a trip to Hondo for some amazing pies at Hon Dough Pizza!

David then finishes things up back in San Antonio at SA Seafood to check out their happy hour and lunch specials.

You surely don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.