Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg.

Next, David takes us to one of San Antonio’s newest BBQ joints, Windmill Icehouse, for some brisket and ribs.

After that, it’s up to Waco for some scratch-made biscuits at Butter My Biscuit, which doubles as a trading card shop.

David then heads to BB’s Tex Orleans, a Houston staple that now calls the Alamo City home for some awesome Cajun boils!

Ad

After that, David goes to Blanco for some comfort food classics at Chess Club Café.

Next up, it’s a trip to Hondo for some amazing pies at Hon Dough Pizza!

David then finishes things up back in San Antonio at SA Seafood to check out their happy hour and lunch specials.

You surely don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT: